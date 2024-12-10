Khushi's Night Out With Vedang

After the haldi and mehendi ceremonies, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire threw a pre-wedding party, and invited their friends over.

Ibrahim Ali Khan missed his grandmother Sharmila Tagore's 80th birthday party, but made sure to attend this wedding party.

Bestie Khushi Kapoor picks gold for the occasion.

Her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina arrives as well.

Varun Dhawan's niece and actor Anjini Dhawan.

Alaya F starred in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Her co-star from the film, Karan Mehta.

Tanisha Santoshi.

Mihir Ahuja.

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani.

Anurag once told the Film Companion Web site that he regrets not spending enough time with Aaliyah when she was growing up. He recalled she would often visit him on sets and since she was friends with Ida Ali, she ended up spending more time with Ida's father, film-maker Imtiaz Ali.

Anurag's close friend Vikramaditya Motwane with wife Ishika Mohan and mother Deepa Motwane.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com