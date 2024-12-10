News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Tamannaah Wears The Colour of 2025

Tamannaah Wears The Colour of 2025

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 10, 2024 06:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shilpa gets sweaty... Huma meets Jared... Disha performs in Dubai...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia gets ready to welcome 2025 with the colour of the year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is now Sweaty Shetty!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi had a fan moment when she bumped into Jared Leto in Dubai, and she writes, 'So wonderful meeting the super talented @jaredleto at the Grand Prix yesterday.. I am a huge admirer of his work and the meeting him was so lovely.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani recently performed to the Punjabi song Mundian to Bach Ke at the Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar looks gorgeous in pink.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

'Needed my fix of Taambda Rassa to gear up for #MismatchedSeason3 week!' says Prajakta Koli.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry enjoys the sunset in Patiala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'It is cold .. I needed the coffee. And cake,' demands Tisca Chopra from Azerbaijan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi shares a picture with Javed Akhtar and writes, 'It's been 40 years today since we got married and he still makes me laugh.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
2024's 10 Best Web Series
2024's 10 Best Web Series
Khushi-Vedang At Aaliyah Kashyap's Haldi
Khushi-Vedang At Aaliyah Kashyap's Haldi
SoChay's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
SoChay's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
Cong hand with anti-India foreign forces: BJP
Cong hand with anti-India foreign forces: BJP
Delhi polls: 'Pushpa 2' sparks AAP-BJP poster war
Delhi polls: 'Pushpa 2' sparks AAP-BJP poster war
Terrorists thrive under Yunus's fascist rule: Hasina
Terrorists thrive under Yunus's fascist rule: Hasina
Just be patient, he will be fine: Chhetri backs Kohli
Just be patient, he will be fine: Chhetri backs Kohli
More like this
Sukriti, Mouni Look Amazing In The Colour Of 2025
Sukriti, Mouni Look Amazing In The Colour Of 2025
Step Inside Ananya's House
Step Inside Ananya's House

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances