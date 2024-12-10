Tamannaah Wears The Colour of 2025

Shilpa gets sweaty... Huma meets Jared... Disha performs in Dubai...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia gets ready to welcome 2025 with the colour of the year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is now Sweaty Shetty!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi had a fan moment when she bumped into Jared Leto in Dubai, and she writes, 'So wonderful meeting the super talented @jaredleto at the Grand Prix yesterday.. I am a huge admirer of his work and the meeting him was so lovely.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani recently performed to the Punjabi song Mundian to Bach Ke at the Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar looks gorgeous in pink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

'Needed my fix of Taambda Rassa to gear up for #MismatchedSeason3 week!' says Prajakta Koli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry enjoys the sunset in Patiala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'It is cold .. I needed the coffee. And cake,' demands Tisca Chopra from Azerbaijan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi shares a picture with Javed Akhtar and writes, 'It's been 40 years today since we got married and he still makes me laugh.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com