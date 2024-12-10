Tamannaah Wears The Colour of 2025

Shilpa gets sweaty... Huma meets Jared... Disha performs in Dubai...
Tamannaah Bhatia gets ready to welcome 2025 with the colour of the year.
Shilpa Shetty is now Sweaty Shetty!
Huma Qureshi had a fan moment when she bumped into Jared Leto in Dubai, and she writes, 'So wonderful meeting the super talented @jaredleto at the Grand Prix yesterday.. I am a huge admirer of his work and the meeting him was so lovely.'
Disha Patani recently performed to the Punjabi song Mundian to Bach Ke at the Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded in Dubai.
Saiee Manjrekar looks gorgeous in pink.
'Needed my fix of Taambda Rassa to gear up for #MismatchedSeason3 week!' says Prajakta Koli.
Sophie Choudry enjoys the sunset in Patiala.
'It is cold .. I needed the coffee. And cake,' demands Tisca Chopra from Azerbaijan.
Shabana Azmi shares a picture with Javed Akhtar and writes, 'It's been 40 years today since we got married and he still makes me laugh.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com