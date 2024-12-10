The Film That 'Humbled' Ranbir Kapoor

Photograph: ANI Photo

A day after his cousin Kareena Kapoor made her presence felt at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor made a splash and added to the glam.

Ranbir walked the red carpet with Actor-Director Olivia Wilde.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

At the festival, Ranbir shared updates about his forthcoming projects with Deadline.

He said the team is currently working on the script for Animal 2 and is likely to begin shooting in 2027.

'He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director) just kind of flirted with what he wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park,' Ranbiris quoted to have said.

'We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how we want to take this story forward. It is very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project with an extremely original director. I am very excited to be a part of it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

When asked if he would consider making a movie in Hollywood, Ranbir said, 'Well, of course. If the opportunity arises, it would be very exciting for me but I'm even more excited to make a film made by my people, my country and take it around the world.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Ranbir reflected on his 17-year film career and credited his debut film Saawariya for making him 'humble'. The early blow to his film career prepared him to face the highs and lows of the film industry as an actor.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, he said, had the greatest impact on his life.

'I've done around 21 or 22 films in my 17-year career and every film has brought about some change,' he said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

'I always believe that failure has changed me more than a successful film, so I would like to say my first film, Saawariya, which was a big disaster at the box office (had the biggest impact). It was directed by one of the masters of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali,' he told Deadline.

'It didn't work at the box office. It was a very ridiculed film. But it kind of prepared me very early on about what this industry is like, what it's like to be an actor -- the highs and lows. I think it humbled me.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com