'I've never had a co-actor like Ranbir'

'There is no comparison between Shamshera and Thugs of Hindostan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

With every performance, Vaani Kapoor proves that she can pull off anything.

She was brilliant as a trans-woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and she is all set to play a porn star look-alike in Dinesh Vijan's next, Sarvagunn Sampanna.

Vaani is now all set for the release of Shamshera, her period action film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

In the first of a two-part interview, Vaani tells Rediff.com Contributor Sameena Razzaq, "I have never been part of a film like this before...There is so much that is rubbing off on me as an artiste and individual; I am soaking it all in."

The same spirit of freedom can be seen in Shamshera, just like we saw it in Thugs of Hindostan. Is there any similarity?

Shamshera is a very different film from Thugs of Hindostan or any other film.

It is a different concept, a different brainchild.

It has a different director.

It is a different vision.

Don't you think your role in Shamshera has an uncanny resemblance to Katrina Kaif's role in Thugs of Hindostan?

There is only so much that you have seen in the trailer.

There is a different arc to my character.

I can say with conviction that it's a very different film.

I have seen Thugs of Hindostan and I have worked in my film and I understand there is no comparison as such.

Katrina is a wonderful dancer and actor. I am glad you are comparing me, but please compare me with her beauty. I will be very happy.

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

You learnt horse riding for the film and it seems you really hit it off with your horse.

I grew up in a farm house kind of environment.

We didn't have neighbours.

I had 80 to 100 dogs, ducks and all sorts of animals for company.

I had a pony.

I don't think I have any kind of fear of approaching animals.

This has been the first experience where I got to learn horse riding professionally for a film.

The trainer made me learn how to befriend a horse.

They are very emotional and intelligent animals, so you have to understand their wave length.

IMAGE: Vaani and Ranbir in Shamshera.

Tell us about your Shamshera experience.

It's been wonderful!

I have never been part of a film like this before.

I have never had a director like Karan before.

I have never had a co-actor like Ranbir before.

They have given me such a unique experience.

I am learning from the best.

There is so much that is rubbing off on me as an artiste and individual; I am soaking it all in.