News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Urvashi's Bathroom Video Got Leaked

Why Urvashi's Bathroom Video Got Leaked

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
July 29, 2024 13:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Vineet Kumar Singh and Urvashi Rautela. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Susi Ganeshan's Ghuspaithiya, starring Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar Singh, revolves around the dangers of the digital world and the numerous threats that come with it, such as stalking and obsession.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back information about the film at its trailer launch.

 

IMAGE: Vineet Kumar Singh, Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"In our life, what used to happen earlier was that there used to be a door at home. People used to come in through the door. Now, the door is our phone and through the phone, they come into our home. And they know so much that they spend their entire lives playing around. So, this film takes you to that world. And I found this very interesting. We have all seen the era of the digital revolution and the side effects of it," says Vineet Kumar.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ghuspaithiya features Urvashi Rautela as a housewife obsessed with social media. Vineet plays a determined cop, while Akshay Oberoi takes on the role of a stalker, setting the stage for a gripping chase.

"This character is very challenging as well as interesting. Every second of the film is gripping. For all the audience who go to see the film, every moment is going to be very entertaining for them. And that is the power of our director, Susi Ganeshan. He has been working tirelessly every single day and night on this film since we started in 2019. Now, in 2024, our film is releasing. So we need your blessings," Urvashi says.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"In every film, you rely a lot on your director. Cinema is a director's medium. But in this film, especially, I relied on one man, Susi Ganeshan. Secondly, as an actor, I have a lot of freedom. I can do anything. And in a way, some might say it's a good thing, while others might say it's a bad thing. For me, it's a joy. I don't have any boundaries. So, when I explore negative characters, I start learning about myself. My effort is to improve my acting," Akshay says.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

While actors walk away with all the credit of performing in a scene, it's actually the technicians who help them nail it.

Akshay narrates just how: "They shoot in a certain way, light my eyes in a certain way, a certain sound effect comes at that time, the styling is done accordingly..."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Recently, a video of Urvashi in a bathroom got leaked, creating much controversy.

"As everyone knows, our film is about trust versus technology. Of course, the day that clip came out, I was upset," says Urvashi. :My phone was ringing non-stop. Everyone started perceiving that our film was about that."

"I mean, everyone couldn't understand that even if the clip was taken by the media, our film is not about that. Our film addresses other issues. And that clip is not from my personal life, it is a part of Ghuspaithiya."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ghuspaithiya will release on August 9.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
The Song On Taapsee's Lips
The Song On Taapsee's Lips
Is This The Hottest Song Of The Year?
Is This The Hottest Song Of The Year?
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Jaiswal dominates: First to score 1000 runs in 2024
Jaiswal dominates: First to score 1000 runs in 2024
Basement tragedy: LS demands inquiry, RS defers debate
Basement tragedy: LS demands inquiry, RS defers debate
Paris: Ashwini-Crasto on verge of exit after 2nd loss
Paris: Ashwini-Crasto on verge of exit after 2nd loss
Haryana man dies fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Haryana man dies fighting for Russia in Ukraine

More like this

Janhvi Is Not A 'Damsel In Distress'

Janhvi Is Not A 'Damsel In Distress'

Olympics Movies That Will Amaze You

Olympics Movies That Will Amaze You

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances