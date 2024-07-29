Why Urvashi's Bathroom Video Got Leaked

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vineet Kumar Singh and Urvashi Rautela.

Susi Ganeshan's Ghuspaithiya, starring Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar Singh, revolves around the dangers of the digital world and the numerous threats that come with it, such as stalking and obsession.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back information about the film at its trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vineet Kumar Singh, Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi.

"In our life, what used to happen earlier was that there used to be a door at home. People used to come in through the door. Now, the door is our phone and through the phone, they come into our home. And they know so much that they spend their entire lives playing around. So, this film takes you to that world. And I found this very interesting. We have all seen the era of the digital revolution and the side effects of it," says Vineet Kumar.

Ghuspaithiya features Urvashi Rautela as a housewife obsessed with social media. Vineet plays a determined cop, while Akshay Oberoi takes on the role of a stalker, setting the stage for a gripping chase.

"This character is very challenging as well as interesting. Every second of the film is gripping. For all the audience who go to see the film, every moment is going to be very entertaining for them. And that is the power of our director, Susi Ganeshan. He has been working tirelessly every single day and night on this film since we started in 2019. Now, in 2024, our film is releasing. So we need your blessings," Urvashi says.

"In every film, you rely a lot on your director. Cinema is a director's medium. But in this film, especially, I relied on one man, Susi Ganeshan. Secondly, as an actor, I have a lot of freedom. I can do anything. And in a way, some might say it's a good thing, while others might say it's a bad thing. For me, it's a joy. I don't have any boundaries. So, when I explore negative characters, I start learning about myself. My effort is to improve my acting," Akshay says.

While actors walk away with all the credit of performing in a scene, it's actually the technicians who help them nail it.

Akshay narrates just how: "They shoot in a certain way, light my eyes in a certain way, a certain sound effect comes at that time, the styling is done accordingly..."

Recently, a video of Urvashi in a bathroom got leaked, creating much controversy.

"As everyone knows, our film is about trust versus technology. Of course, the day that clip came out, I was upset," says Urvashi. :My phone was ringing non-stop. Everyone started perceiving that our film was about that."

"I mean, everyone couldn't understand that even if the clip was taken by the media, our film is not about that. Our film addresses other issues. And that clip is not from my personal life, it is a part of Ghuspaithiya."

Ghuspaithiya will release on August 9.