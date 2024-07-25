What's more gorgeous than one Stree promoting her film? Well, two Strees, of course!

Tamannaah Bhatia joined the film's OG bhootni, Shraddha Kapoor, to promote the song, Aaj Ki Raat.

Aaj Ki Raat might just be the hottest song of the year.

Tamannaah gives Shraddha a rose, and the two share a laugh.

Watch the ladies weave their magic here.

Tammannah plays Shama, who is ready to add sizzle to the small town of Chanderi.

Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, Aaj Ki Raat is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 will release in theatres on August 15.

Here are some visuals from the song:

Is this the hottest song of the year? VOTE!