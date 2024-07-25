News
Is This The Hottest Song Of The Year?

Is This The Hottest Song Of The Year?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI and AFSAR DAYATAR
July 25, 2024 09:31 IST
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

What's more gorgeous than one Stree promoting her film? Well, two Strees, of course!

Tamannaah Bhatia joined the film's OG bhootni, Shraddha Kapoor, to promote the song, Aaj Ki Raat.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Aaj Ki Raat might just be the hottest song of the year.

 

Tamannaah gives Shraddha a rose, and the two share a laugh.

 

Watch the ladies weave their magic here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Tammannah plays Shama, who is ready to add sizzle to the small town of Chanderi.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, Aaj Ki Raat is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 will release in theatres on August 15.

Here are some visuals from the song:

 

 

 

 

Is this the hottest song of the year? VOTE!

HITESH HARISINGHANI and AFSAR DAYATAR
