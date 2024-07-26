News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Song On Taapsee's Lips

The Song On Taapsee's Lips

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
July 26, 2024 12:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

class="rbig"Akshay Kumar was not present but the rest of the cast of Khel Khel Mein -- including Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal -- made sure to promote their new song Hauli Hauli with a live performance by its singer, Neha Kakkar.

The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, who had directed Fardeen's last theatrical release 14 years ago, Dulha Mil Gaya.

Khel Khel Mein, also starring Vaani Kapoor, will release on August 15.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back moments from the song launch.

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Taapsee shares the two reasons why she accepted this film, and also narrates 'strange trivia' about Akshay.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Ammy Virk with Taapsee Pannu. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ammy Virk, who was seen in last week's release Bad Newz, thanks the media for coming to the song launch despite the heavy heavy rains in his signature wit.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Neha Kakkar and Ammy Virk. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ammy, in fact, should try his hand at stand-up comedy, as he's a hoot on stage! Even the actors couldn't stop laughing.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Pragya Jaiswal can't stop gushing about her 'proper heroine entry in a commercial film'.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

 

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal and Neha Kakkar. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Neha Kakkar, who sang the song, shares some trivia about it.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, Pragya Jaiswal, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Khel Khel Mein will be Akshay Kumar's 151st film, and Fardeen Khan reveals what it was like to work with him.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
The Ishq Obsession
The Ishq Obsession
The Failed Promise of Indian 2
The Failed Promise of Indian 2
'Time For Sardars To Play Leads'
'Time For Sardars To Play Leads'
'Middle Class Won't Be Affected By Indexation'
'Middle Class Won't Be Affected By Indexation'
'It was to ensure...': UP defends kanwar order in SC
'It was to ensure...': UP defends kanwar order in SC
Chitrangda Finds Vintage Love
Chitrangda Finds Vintage Love
Modi Bluster Missing From Budget
Modi Bluster Missing From Budget

More like this

Bollywood Quiz Dhamaka!

Bollywood Quiz Dhamaka!

Is This The Hottest Song Of The Year?

Is This The Hottest Song Of The Year?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances