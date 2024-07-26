The Song On Taapsee's Lips

class="rbig"Akshay Kumar was not present but the rest of the cast of Khel Khel Mein -- including Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal -- made sure to promote their new song Hauli Hauli with a live performance by its singer, Neha Kakkar.

The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, who had directed Fardeen's last theatrical release 14 years ago, Dulha Mil Gaya.

Khel Khel Mein, also starring Vaani Kapoor, will release on August 15.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back moments from the song launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Taapsee shares the two reasons why she accepted this film, and also narrates 'strange trivia' about Akshay.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ammy Virk with Taapsee Pannu.

Ammy Virk, who was seen in last week's release Bad Newz, thanks the media for coming to the song launch despite the heavy heavy rains in his signature wit.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Neha Kakkar and Ammy Virk.

Ammy, in fact, should try his hand at stand-up comedy, as he's a hoot on stage! Even the actors couldn't stop laughing.

Pragya Jaiswal can't stop gushing about her 'proper heroine entry in a commercial film'.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal and Neha Kakkar.

Neha Kakkar, who sang the song, shares some trivia about it.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, Pragya Jaiswal, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan.

Khel Khel Mein will be Akshay Kumar's 151st film, and Fardeen Khan reveals what it was like to work with him.