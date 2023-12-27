Why Salman Said Yes To Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar wished Salman Khan on his 58th birthday on December 27 with a throwback picture of the actor from KJo's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

'25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused.... A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner ... I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected ... the superstar's sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him...

'In my wildest dreams I never imagined I would even get the opportunity of a narration... I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it...

'He looked at me at the interval point (by then I was looking like I was in the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive) kindly offered me water and said 'I'm on!!!' I was perplexed and said 'you are in the second half' You haven't heard it?

'He said 'I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don't do this movie" and that's how Salman Khan was in KKHH....

'I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father's goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don't happen today! Happy birthday Salman! So much love and respect for you always ...

'Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again... not saying any more than that. happy happy birthday.'

So are Salman and Karan Johar getting together for a movie?

While we wait with bated breath for the announcement, it's nice to read how dreams come true.