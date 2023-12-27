News
WATCH: Fans Celebrate Salman Khan's Birthday

WATCH: Fans Celebrate Salman Khan's Birthday

Source: ANI
December 27, 2023 11:34 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

Fans have been queuing up outside Salman Khan's home at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, north west Mumbai, from Tuesday night to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who celebrates his 58th birthday on December 27.

The streets were lined with banners as well as posters of Bollywood's Bhai Jaan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Watch fans wait anxiously for their idol

 

Meanwhile, Salman brought in his birthday at a party at his younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence, in another part of Badra.

What makes this day even more special is that it coincides with the birthday of his niece Ayat, Arpita's daughter.

The mamu-niece duo celebrate their birthday together every year, and this year was no different.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

The duo cut cakes at an intimate birthday bash in the presence of family and friends.

He also sang the birthday song for Ayat, as daddy Aayush Sharma held her in his arms.

The party was attended by Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Bobby Deol and others.

Watch Salman Khan at Mumbai airport

Salman returned to Mumbai from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday to celebrate his birthday with friends and family.

He was snapped at Mumbai airport where he was seen waving at the paps.

Source: ANI
