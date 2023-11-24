Why Salman Doesn't Do Comedy Anymore

'Since childhood we've said 'tumhare mu mein ghee shakkar'.'

'That's why I am moving away from sweet sweet films and concentrating on films like Tiger.'

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Superstar Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released action thriller film Tiger 3.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

The film has minted Rs 400.50 crores (Rs 4 billion) gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release, as per producer Yash Raj Films.

Talking about the massive box office collection of Tiger 3, Salman says, "It was Diwali and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that, but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

IMAGE: Salman and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.

Salman and Katrina have worked together in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Bharat, Yuvvraaj, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3.

"I liked the characters of Tiger and Zoya very much. I believe the same chemistry wasn't there in the earlier movies that we did together," says Salman, adding, " Though viewers were fond of our on-screen pairing, we didn't have chemistry till the Tiger franchise came along."

"We did a film called Yuvvraaj in which there wasn't much chemistry on show. Thereafter, we did the Tiger franchise in which there was a lot of chemistry as our characters were sketched very well. So the chemistry you see is not the Salman-Katrina chemistry, but Tiger and Zoya's chemistry."

IMAGE: Salman in Tiger 3.

Reacting to the incidents where fans burst firecrackers in the Mohan Cinema in Malegaon in Maharashtra during the screening of Tiger 3, Salman says, "Bursting crackers inside theatres is dangerous and I am not at all in support of this. Also, instead of pouring milk (on pictures of actors), poor children must be fed with it."

IMAGE: Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman enjoy a massive fan following and the release of their films is no less than a festival for their die-hard fans.

They have also been making special cameo appearances in each other's films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Tubelight, Zero, Pathaan and now Tiger 3.

"Me and Shah Rukh Khan keep making guest appearances in each other's films. It feels good that our fans love it. There is always an excitement as the bond that we share extends off-screen as well," says Salman.

Speaking about their respective fan feuds and social media trolling, Salman says, "I always tell my fans that he (SRK) is your brother's (Salman) brother, so nothing should happen to him. So my fans didn't do that much."

"I don't see that much social media, I don't understand this negativity and trolling, so the thing that I don't understand does not bother me much, and neither does Shah Rukh."

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Salman in Andaz Apna Apna.

Most of Salman's fans love to see him in an action avatar, fighting with the bad guys, while many fans love the actor for his comic roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna and Hello Brother among others.

For a very long time now, fans have not seen Salman doing any comic roles.

"Recently I went to a doctors' seminar which was on diabetes/sugar, and since childhood days we've said 'tumhare mu mein ghee shakkar.' That's why I am moving away from sweet sweet films and concentrating on films like Tiger."

"After that, comedy films will also happen," he adds, and all the movies that the audience wants to see. Whatever films come, we will not compromise because we do not want our fans to be disappointed when they go to the theatres."