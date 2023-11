Bollywood folks cheered Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri as she makes her debut in Farrey.

Salman Khan with Farrey Director Soumendra Padhi and actors Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Alizeh Agnihotri and Sahil Mehta,

Katrina Kaif arrives to cheer Alizeh.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Kiara Advani.

Raveena Tandon.

Saiee Manjrekar.

Mouni Roy arrives with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Jackie Shroff brings his best wishes along with his familiar plant.