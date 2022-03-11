'If I can make Radhe Shyam successful and if the audience likes it, that would be a big relief.'

IMAGE: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.

Just hours before his big release Radhe Shyam opens in theatres, Subhash K Jha catches up with superstar Prabhas.

What are your expectations from Radhe Shyam?

I want this love story to be a hit because if it works, then I will be encouraged to again try something different. I know what the audience wants from me.

What's that?

They want lots of action from me. Let me assure them that Radhe Shyam is a love thriller.

Could you explain?

Besides romance, there's some action also. Yeah, I really hope this film is a hit. Now I am in stress mode, I think (nervous laughter).

IMAGE: Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.

I want my fans to come see what I've done in Radhe Shyam. That's the biggest reward I can get, bigger than any award.

If I can make this film successful and if the audience likes it, that would be a big relief.

You play a diehard romantic in Radhe Shyam. Are you a romantic in real life?

I think I am a romantic (laughs). I think others who know me would be a better judge of whether I am a romantic or not .

As far as Radhe Shyam is concerned, the director Radha Krishna Kumar designed the film such that every frame creates romance.

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam.

You and the producers of Radhe Shyam were determined to wait it out and release the film in theatres, no matter how long it took. Are you confident to get the numbers of Baahubali this time?

No! No! Baahubali was a much bigger film in size, scale and budget, and it was in two parts. Even now, the magic of Baahubali lingers.

Radhe Shyam is just a love story.

The audience seems to have liked the trailers.

They've been making videos, etc. But please, I don't aim to beat the records of Baahubali or anything.

I just want the audience to come and have fun.

How difficult was it to complete Radhe Shyam during the pandemic?

It was like a small-scale war. Because it is a retro film, a period drama, of the kind we had never shot before, we had to recreate different eras in different countries.

We had to run to different countries three times and stop the shoot, come back run back again to India.

Then when the pandemic receded we went back. But had to come back midway, then go back again.

So like I said it was like going through a whole war. I am thankful to the Italian government and specially the people of Georgia. They really helped us.

IMAGE: Prabhas in Baahubali.

Do you think Baahubali has become a hard-to-beat benchmark in your career?

It is a benchmark. It changed my life and career completely and I am really thankful for that.

My family and fans are also very happy about Baahubali. Yes it's a benchmark.

But I can't do that again.

I am just trying to make the films that would entertain and hopefully not disappoint the audience.

What are you other projects?

I am doing Adipurush which will release on January 12, 2023. Then Salaar and Project K. I have Sandeep Vanga's Spirit.

I am also going to announce a comedy soon. I am announcing one more film after that.

All your co-actors keep talking about the food that you bring to the sets. Are you a foodie in real life?

I am a foodie. But since I am in this profession I have watch my diet.

I became a vegan which my mother didn't like.

But what to do? If I get a chance to play a character who is a foodie I will grab it with both hands.