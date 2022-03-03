'I don't want the audience to get bored of me'

'Am I a star or an actor?' Prabhas asks his Radhe Shyam director.

Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com brings you the answer.

Photograph: PTI Photo

"Is there any classical love story that is bigger than Radha and Krishna?" asks Radhe Shyam Director Radha Krishna Kumar, when asked why he named his new film so.

"It's a love story and the conflict is astrology," he adds, adding intrigue to the love story, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

For those who don't know, Prabhas plays a palmist in the story.

The film's trailer launch was held in Mumbai, and Prabhas made sure to make a trip down to the city to give it the star power it needed.

The launch was also attended by Pooja, Director Radha, T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, who is also the film's producer, and Oscar winner Resul Pookutty.

Scenes from the press conference:

Prabhas may be a man of few words, but his leading lady Pooja Hedge made up for it.

"It's a visual feast, a film that hits you hard," she says in this clip.

Radhe Shyam will be double the excitement when one watches it because it was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

"It's two different films!" Pooja exclaims.

Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to the film as the narrator.

"It starts with his voice and ends with his voice," Prabhas finally speaks up, and then lets his beaming smile do the rest.

But when has the Mumbai media ever been satisfied with beaming smiles and short answers?

Prabhas finally lengthens his answers to more than a couple of sentences, as he looks back at his career.

"Every two-three films I want to do something different. Even in Telugu, I was an action hero from my first film but then I did Darling and Mr Perfect, which worked and were big hits," he says.

In Radhe Shyam, he says, "We don't have dishoom-dishoom, but we do have action."

What is Prabhas really like?

Pooja spills the beans about her co-star, and says, "People think he's a shy person but..."

Which Bollywood actor inspires a superstar like Prabhas?

"Salman and Shah Rukh," he answers immediately, and then adds, "Amitabh Bachchan sir is a legend. Everybody loves him."