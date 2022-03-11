Pooja, Prabhas promote Radhe Shyam

Since theatres have opened, film promotions have begun in full swing.

Please click on the images for glimpses of how the stars are promoting Radhe Shyam, Bachchhan Paandey, Jalsa.

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde promotes Radhe Shyam in New Delhi.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The shy Prabhas joins Pooja at the Radhe Shyam promotion in Delhi.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez at the promotion for Bachchhan Paandey that opens in theatres on Friday next, March 18.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jacqueline tries her hand at photography.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi was there too.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar joins in.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vidya Balan at the trailer launch for her film Jalsa that will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 18.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shefali Shah and Vidya seem to find something really funny.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vidya with Vidhatri Bandi, who plays her colleague in Jalsa, and who, we hear, may have stolen the show from Ms Balan and Mrs Shah.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rohini Hattangadi, ever so graceful at the Jalsa trailer launch.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: What was Kareena Kapoor Khan doing at the Jalsa trailer launch?

Apparently, Bebo was there for a script reading.

Photograph: ANI Photo