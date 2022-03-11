News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Pooja, Prabhas promote Radhe Shyam

By Rediff Movies
March 11, 2022 12:37 IST
Since theatres have opened, film promotions have begun in full swing.

Please click on the images for glimpses of how the stars are promoting Radhe Shyam, Bachchhan Paandey, Jalsa.

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde promotes Radhe Shyam in New Delhi.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The shy Prabhas joins Pooja at the Radhe Shyam promotion in Delhi.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez at the promotion for Bachchhan Paandey that opens in theatres on Friday next, March 18.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline tries her hand at photography.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Arshad Warsi was there too.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar joins in.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan at the trailer launch for her film Jalsa that will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 18.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shefali Shah and Vidya seem to find something really funny.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vidya with Vidhatri Bandi, who plays her colleague in Jalsa, and who, we hear, may have stolen the show from Ms Balan and Mrs Shah.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rohini Hattangadi, ever so graceful at the Jalsa trailer launch.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: What was Kareena Kapoor Khan doing at the Jalsa trailer launch?
Apparently, Bebo was there for a script reading.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
What Happens When Prabhas Hits Mumbai?
'I'm still a baby in Bollywood'
Is he India's BUSIEST STAR?
WATCH! Guru Randhawa's Dating Tips
Start-ups, IPL & the Veblen Effect
ASK HR GURU: I don't get leave benefits
76 to 716: Victory margins in 10 Goa constituencies
