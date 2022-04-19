Why Mukesh Bhatt Missed Niece Alia's Wedding

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Soni Razdan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

The differences between brothers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt have been growing for the last few years.

Although neither of them has spoken about it, Vishesh Films -- the banner that the Bhatt brothers co-helmed -- was taken over by Mukesh in 2021.

It was made clear that Mahesh Bhatt was no more a part of Vishesh Films.

Now, for Mahesh Bhatt's younger daughter Alia's wedding, Mukesh and his family were nowhere to be seen.

"That's because they were not invited," a source close to Mahesh Bhatt tells Subhash K Jha. "The brothers don't talk to one another. Where was the question of inviting Mukesh?"

The Bhatt insider informs me that the split is irrevocable.

Apparently, Mukesh was taken aback when the invitation for his niece's wedding did not arrive. He had hoped that Mahesh would let bygones be bygones.