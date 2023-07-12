'Almost every shoot, you have to re-mould yourself and your personality.'

IMAGE: Ishwak Singh in Adhura.

Paatal Lok, Rocket Boys and now, the supernatural Web series Adhura has made Ishwak Singh an actor to reckon with.

But to reach to this phase in his life, the actor had his share of struggle.

Looking back on his career, Ishwak tells Subhash K Jha, "I had seen enough examples of people, role models like Naseersaab (Naseeruddin Shah), Irrfan and Manoj Bajpayee who started on stage, worked for long years and transitioned into cinema with small parts and gradually came to the centrestage."

It has been quite a journey for you, from that small part in Hansal Mehta's Aligarh to Adhura.

It's been a surreal experience. But when I was doing those small parts, I was equally excited.

I always saw it as a part of the journey and was sure that I'll keep getting bigger parts if I deliver at every stage.

IMAGE: Ishwak Singh in Paatal Lok.

What would you say was the turning point in your career?

Paatal Lok's release and the response I got was a moment I always dreamt of.

It was a breakout moment every actor wants and I'm so glad it happened with a show I believed in so much.

Why do you think success took so long to happen?

That's how long it takes if you go the traditional way.

I found that journey most rewarding and wouldn't want it any other way.

IMAGE: Jim Sarbh and Ishwak in Rocket Boys.

Have you had bitter experiences during auditioning or shooting?

It's been challenging.

Sometimes, you get beaten to the ground by all kinds of factors and almost every shoot, you have to re-mould yourself and your personality.

But that is the basic function of an actor.

Do you see the OTT as a blessing for talented actors like you?

Yes, for all the stakeholders and audiences alike.

Film-makers like Sudip Sharma, Nikkhil Advani, Atul Sabharwal and Siddharth Roy Kapoor are promoting international level content on OTT, where content is king and actors need to submit and work towards telling the stories honestly.

That is the framework that I enjoy working in.

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh in Adhura.

What made you accept Adhura? Do you believe in ghosts?

I liked the theme, the premise of it, the genre and most of all, my character arc.

Adhura is a brave attempt as horror is very tricky.

But Writer Ananya Banerjee understands occult very well; it shows in her writing. Hence, I was able to commit to it.

Could you describe some of your forthcoming projects?

I have a film with Atul Sabharwal called Berlin. It's a spy thriller and my passion project. Atul has really raised the bar with this.

There is a film with Roy Kapoor Films, RSVP and Nitesh Tiwari that I'm most excited about. It will air on Disney+Hotstar.

There is a hilarious film with Vaani Kapoor by Maddock Films, directed by Sonali Rattan, an excellent director.

I'm in Amazon's Made in Heaven Season 2 and of course, Paatal Lok's season 2.

I couldn't have hoped for anything better.