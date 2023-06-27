Why Is Katrina Glowing?

What's Karisma celebrating in Paris? Sonam takes Vayu to Lord's... Tanisha is in Ladakh...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif can't stop glowing in this picture from her vacation in New York with husband Vicky Kaushal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 49th birthday in Paris. And when in Paris, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower is a must!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty takes in the view in Italy and thinks deep: 'Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar shoots for a travel show on Aare Ware beach in Ratnagiri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shares a throwback pic from the Maldives and writes, 'Live in the sunshine, seim in the sea, drink the wild air Missing the Maldivian sun.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi shares a picture with Rohit Shetty from South Africa where they are shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and writes, 'With the boss who leads with action, not position!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Where is Nimrat Kaur holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor enjoys a day at Lord's with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji visits Ladakh with friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol hosted a wedding reception in Manali for the newly weds after the grand celebration in Mumbai.

Here, the proud papa takes a break in the waterfalls in Himachal Pradesh.