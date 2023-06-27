Why Is Katrina Glowing?

What's Karisma celebrating in Paris? Sonam takes Vayu to Lord's... Tanisha is in Ladakh...
Katrina Kaif can't stop glowing in this picture from her vacation in New York with husband Vicky Kaushal.
Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 49th birthday in Paris. And when in Paris, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower is a must!
Shamita Shetty takes in the view in Italy and thinks deep: 'Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself!'
Amruta Khanvilkar shoots for a travel show on Aare Ware beach in Ratnagiri.
Aahana Kumra shares a throwback pic from the Maldives and writes, 'Live in the sunshine, seim in the sea, drink the wild air Missing the Maldivian sun.'
Divyanka Tripathi shares a picture with Rohit Shetty from South Africa where they are shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and writes, 'With the boss who leads with action, not position!'
Where is Nimrat Kaur holidaying?
Sonam Kapoor enjoys a day at Lord's with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.
Tanishaa Mukerji visits Ladakh with friends.
Sunny Deol hosted a wedding reception in Manali for the newly weds after the grand celebration in Mumbai.
Here, the proud papa takes a break in the waterfalls in Himachal Pradesh.