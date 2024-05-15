News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant, DC Thank Fans

Rishabh Pant, DC Thank Fans

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 15, 2024 10:40 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant takes a moment to snap selfies with ecstatic fans. PhotographS: BCCI
 

Rishabh Pant's remarkable comeback season in IPL 2024 has garnered him support from across India.

After a near 15-month hiatus due to a December 2022 accident, Pant's determination shone through despite Delhi Capitals' missed play-off chance.

In 13 games, the 26 year old emerged as DC's lone warrior, scoring a commendable 446 runs with an average of 40.54 and a blistering strike rate of 155.40. Three well-constructed fifties and a top score of 88 not out showcased his fighting spirit.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Pant obliges fans' requests for more selfies.

'Personally, it was fantastic to come back on the field. The kind of support I got from the whole of India was heartening to see. It was a long time to wait,' Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Tuesday's win against K L Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants, by 19 runs, at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi served as a fitting farewell to their home crowd.

Pant and the DC team took a lap of honour around the stadium to thank fans after their final home match of the season.

Players tossed a few jerseys into the stands, a token of appreciation for the unwavering support throughout IPL 2024.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar raise a banner in gratitude to the cheering fans.

 

Axar Patel

IMAGE: DC players bow to the stands.

 

Rishabh Pant

 

Delhi Capitals

 

Yash Dhull

 

Delhi Capitals

 

Delhi Capitals

 

Delhi Capitals

REDIFF CRICKET
