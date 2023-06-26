Shah Rukh's Proudest Achievement In 31 Years

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 years in Bollywood over the weekend, and indulged his fans with an #AskSRK session on social media.

'Wow just realised it's 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It's been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK??' he asked, and soon after, Twitter was swamped with questions for the superstar.

A fan asked, 'Sir jawan teaser when?'

SRK replied, 'It's all ready getting other assets in place. Don't worry it's all in a happy place...#Jawan.'

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and is scheduled to released on September 7.

Another fan asked, 'For you, which is your proudest achievement in these 31 years?'

He replied, 'Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That's it.'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Deewana.

A fan asked, 'How do you spend your free time?'

SRK replied, 'Trying to be with one of the kids at least. Ends up usually playing Ludo with them!!!'