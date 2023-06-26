Move Over Adipurush, 1920 Takes Over The Box Office

IMAGE: Avika Gor in 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

1920: Horrors of the Heart has arrived out of nowhere and emerged as a small success at the box office.

The film had an almost sudden release last Friday and when the date of arrival was announced, many wondered if it would be harakiri, considering this was just a week after Adipurush, with SatyaPrem Ki Katha arriving a week later.

But as is always the case, audiences have a mind of their own and they ended up stepping into theatres to catch the horror movie, as Adipurush was not really a force to reckon with in the second week.

It started with Rs 2.34 crore (Rs 23.4 million) and finished with Rs 8 crore* (Rs 80 million*) after the first weekend.

The film has released in Telugu and Tamil as well apart from Hindi and that has contributed about 30 percent-40 percent to the collections.

Now, Krishna Bhatt's directorial debut starring Avika Gor needs to sustain over the weekdays and it will emerge as a fair runner.

IMAGE: Prabhas in Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Adipurush has not been able to maintain its hold, post its excellent first weekend.

The numbers went down to crazy levels after the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) that it reached in the first three days itself.

The first week closed at Rs 135 crore (Rs 1.35 billion) in the Hindi version, the second weekend contributing only around Rs 7 crore* (Rs 70 million*), hence resulting in overall collections of Rs 142 crore* (Rs 1.42 billion).

Will Adipurush turn out to be another Saaho for Prabhas, whose Hindi version scored a lifetime of Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion)?

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Coming up is SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which will fill the void of a love story this year. Yes, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released in March but that was more of a romcom. In comparison, this is a pure love story with a lot of drama.

It will release on Thursday, a holiday for Eid, and with no other film for competition, it should draw in audiences in a big way.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.