Why ED Summoned Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in connection with a money laundering case, official sources said.

After coming out of the ED office, Deverakonda told reporters that the agency sought some clarifications from him.

"I was inside for 12 hours. They sought some clarifications. They were doing their job," the movie star said, adding "There are no allegations... some clarifications, that's it."

"You (fans) love me so much. Because of the popularity, out of that love, some inconvenience crops up. This is one of them. It's an experience. It's life. I did my duty when I was called. I came and answered the questions. That's what I have to say," Deverakonda said.

When asked if he has been asked to appear again for questioning, the actor replied in the negative.

Earlier, on November 18, the ED had reportedly questioned Liger Director Puri Jagannath, and Co-Producer Charmme Kaur regarding the film's finances.