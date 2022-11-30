News
Huma Is In The Mood To Party!

By Rediff Movies
November 30, 2022 16:25 IST
When is the last time a snake got invited to a Bollywood party?

Well, if it's the success party of Monica O My Darling, where a snake plays a pivotal part, it does have to make an appearance :)

Leading lady Huma Qureshi brought one along as she greeted Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who is thanked in the movie's credits.

 

The red dress definitely suited Huma Qureshi in the Netflix film; she goes red for the party as well.

 

Radhika Apte plays the quirky detective, ACP Naidu, who loves a good laugh.

 

Rajkummar Rao, the guy stuck in the middle of the Monica murder, brings his wife Patralekhaa along.

 

Sikander Kher, as Nishikant Adhikari, deserves to be in the same league as Al Pacino, Julie Delpy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Samuel L Jackson, feels Sreehari Nair.

 

Sonakshi Sinha cheers for her Double XL co-star, Huma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari was at the screening too.

 

Rasika Dugal arrives with husband, Actor Mukul Chadda

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
