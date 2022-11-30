News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Salman Khan Makes A Promise

Salman Khan Makes A Promise

By Rediff Movies
November 30, 2022 15:15 IST
With IFFI done and dusted, eyes have now turned towards the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, which will be held from February 9 to 11.

It will take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year.

Farhan Akhtar will join the show's hosts, Abhishek Bachchan and Maniesh Paul, on stage.

 

Salman Khan makes a formal appearance in a striped grey suit and green shirt.

He said, "In the last edition, I hosted the awards with Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul and made everyone present not just laugh but cry too as I opened my heart to them.

"This time, I promise to make them stand up and dance with me as we celebrate Indian cinema globally."

 

Cousins Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan show up together.

 

Varun Dhawan brings his popcorn along!

 

Rapper Badshah joins him.

 

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan will be part of IIFA too.

 

As will singer-composer Amit Trivedi.

 

Farah and Karan Johar will host the IIFA Rocks event, which will feature live acts by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi and electronic music producer Nucleya.

 

Who will take the trophy home? Watch this space for the details!

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
The House Where Kantara Was Filmed!
'He has insulted #KashmiriPandits'
'We have to make great films; good is not good enough'
Several England players affected by virus in Pakistan
PHOTOS: Rain washes out 3rd ODI; NZ win series 1-0
'The State is attacking us with guns on our heads'
Recipe: Spicy Broccoli Pasta Soup
