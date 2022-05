Why Cannes can't stop LOOKING at Hina

Hina Khan's colour of choice for the day is blue.

After wearing *this* at the French Riviera, the actress picked a printed blue bodycon suit with a blazer from Balestra.

Pencil heels, ankle-length boots and stylish sunglasses added to her glamour.

Hina's looks at the Cannes Film Festival have been spot on so far, and she's only getting better!

Please click on the images for a better look at Hina Khan's glamorous avatar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

