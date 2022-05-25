Cannes: Was Hina 'INSPIRED' by Priyanka?

Hina Khan chose an icy blue gown with a thigh-high slit for her latest appearance at Cannes and, as usual, looked stunning.

The outfit brought back memories of the gown Priyanka Chopra wore to the premiere of The Jonas Brothers's documentary, Chasing Happiness, in Los Angeles in 2019.

Obviously, social media had comments to make.

And Hina had a good-natured reply. 'Seriously. Dude she's THE Priyanka Chopra.'

The two actors have met before; Hina had partied with Priyanka and Nick Jonas in Cannes in 2019.

Please click on the images for a better look at Hina Khan as she explores Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

