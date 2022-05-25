News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cannes: Was Hina 'INSPIRED' by Priyanka?

Cannes: Was Hina 'INSPIRED' by Priyanka?

By Redif Movies
Last updated on: May 25, 2022 13:34 IST
Hina Khan chose an icy blue gown with a thigh-high slit for her latest appearance at Cannes and, as usual, looked stunning.

The outfit brought back memories of the gown Priyanka Chopra wore to the premiere of The Jonas Brothers's documentary, Chasing Happiness, in Los Angeles in 2019.

Obviously, social media had comments to make.

And Hina had a good-natured reply. 'Seriously. Dude she's THE Priyanka Chopra.'

The two actors have met before; Hina had partied with Priyanka and Nick Jonas in Cannes in 2019.

Please click on the images for a better look at Hina Khan as she explores Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
