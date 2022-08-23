Who's Kiara Thinking About?

Mrunal looks gorgeous... Ajay goes 'vrooming'... Vidya's heartfelt post...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani seems lost in thought. Is a certain Sidharth on her mind?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani Dandekar shares a loved-up picture with hubby Farhan Akhtar and writes, ‘Aussie things with FJA.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur, who has been acing her fashion game, serves us another delectable look as she promotes her film, Sita Raman, in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Advani/Instagram

‘Fasten your seat belts, let’s go vrooming,’ says Ajay Devgn.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryan Khan/Instagram

Aryan Khan posts a cute picture of himself and his siblings, Suhana and AbRam.

Daddy Shah Rukh Khan is the typical parent as he comments: 'Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Vidya Balan pours her heart out in her post: 'A few days ago, at an event this pretty girl comes upto me for a pic... There was a crowd and i was trying to do as many pics as possible. People were jostling and in the middle of this chaos,the girl was back for another pic. My manager (who is very sharp) promptly told her,’aapne toh le liya…plz aur nahi'

To which she said, 'Galat side se liya,main achchi nahi lag rahi ,yeh post nahi kar paungi’.

'She was miserable & followed me to the car ,relentless in her pursuit to get the perfect picture ..almost making it sound like her life depended on it..I obliged... I then got into the car bemused... and it made me think.

'You know ive always preferred my left profile over my right…but overtime as i started on this journey of trying to love & accept myself a little more each day,i realised that liking one profile meant liking one part of me to the exclusion of the other...

'Because the truth is that i not only liked my left but also disliked my right profile.

'I would tell photographers & cinematographers to avoid shooting me from the right…I would be scared if someone shot me from the right cuz i thought it was my ugly side.

'It was almost like the fear of being found out.

'Today with the growing acceptance and love for every part of me and all of me,i don’t care where i’m being shot from…I’m no longer scared of anyone seeing that side of me..Truth be told,today not only do i like my right profile, i actually love it… and not because my right profile changed but because i realized its never going to.What changed is the way i looked at myself and that changed how i see myself.

'Hence i returned to the room and took this selfie at the end of a long day sans make up …because i LIKE me just the way i am.

'Do you like one profile less than the other ?If you do and even if you don’t ,post that selfie with both your sides in full glory.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte shows off her cooking skills!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa chills in Shillong with her fur buddy, Gaga.

‘Home. Mom’s beautiful garden,’ she reveals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday, who hopes to keep her innocence intact for a long time, seeks blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi ahead of her film Liger’s release on August 25.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta meets Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta; among other things, they talked about the Noida Film City.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma, who recently walked the ramp, takes a picture with Archana Puran Singh while shooting for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

‘Always fun shooting with my lucky charm,’ says India's favourite comedian.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra enjoys a starry country music night in Glasgow, Scotland.