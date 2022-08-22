The Day Akshay Became A Puppet

Photograph: PTI Photo

Whatever the fate of his movies may be at the box office, Akshay Kumar knows how to entertain his audiences.

At the trailer launch of his new film Cuttputlli, the superstar drummed up a performance, enacting a kathpuli (puppet), and bringing on the applause.

Cuttputlli is a thriller about Akshay's quest to hunt down a serial killer. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, the film stars Jackie's girlfriend Rakul Preet along with Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh. It is directed by Ranjit Tiwari, who directed Akshay and Jackie's Bellbottom.

Cuttputlli will release directly on OTT, on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Has Akshay learnt a lesson from the dismal fate Raksha Bandhan saw at the box office? The star gives his reasons, and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings it to you:

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Akshay does something he has probably never done in his career before: He becomes a puppet!

"If films are not working (at the box office), it is our fault. It is my fault. I have to make the changes," Akshay gets candid at the launch.

"I want to dismantle my way I think and the kind of films I want to do."

Still, he says OTT is not a safety net for Hindi films.

"I have never done a thriller where I have to catch a serial killer. I started my career with a thriller called Khiladi, but this is totally different. And the interesting part is..." Akshay spills the beans.

It's great to see Chandrachur Singh back in the movies, and he tells us what to expect from him this time.