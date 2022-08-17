Mrunal Will Cast A Spell On You!

Mrunal Thakur has cemented her status as a style diva with several sensational outfits during the promotions of Sita Ramam.

The actress can pull off monochromatic clothes as well as traditional outfits with equal aplomb.

And she does seem to love her contemporary lehengas and androgynous jumpsuits.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mrunal/Instagram

The actress presents an elegant silhouette in a black shirt, flared pants with embellished panels on the sides and matching belt.

She completes the look with white shoes and straight hair.

Mrunal's wardrobe reflects her personality.

She looks like a million bucks in this floral lehenga paired with an antique choker.

The actress makes this orange brocade kurta even more eye-catching by pairing it with a traditional necklace and a half-braided pony.

What do you think of her scene-stealing moment in this full-sleeve cotton anarkali and matching dupatta?

There is a reason why people are fangirling over Mrunal's outfits; while they are comfy and relatable, they have a touch of sophistication as well.

This yellow and pink floral lehenga is a breath of fresh air, as is the interestingly embroidered grey choli.

Mrunal exhibits serious diva vibes in white rimmed sunglasses, beige top, matching pants, red nails and centre-parted hair.