Priyanka's Day Out With Baby Malti Marie

Katrina's back with her boys... Abhishek Bachchan meets his hero... Karisma's quiz question...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Chilling with her daughter Malti Marie!

That’s how Priyanka Chopra likes spending her weekends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif is back with her boys Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the promotions of their upcoming film, Phone Booth.

The horror-comedy is set to release in November.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

‘Wondering what is it that’s happening,' says Vijay Deverakonda.

His next big film, Liger, is all set to release this week.

Will it make Vijay an even bigger star?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun gets honoured the Pushpa way in New York.

‘It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams. Thaggede Le.’

Watch the star interact with his fans in Manhattan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty shares her 'vanity van photo' and we love it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Raashi Khanna ups her fashion game and looks gorgeous in all-white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia is ‘too dressed to stand still’.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan has a fan boy moment when he met cricketing legend Kapil Dev in Melbourne, Australia.

He writes, ‘An absolute honour to get the opportunity to hoist our beloved Indian flag in Melbourne on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. And a total fan-boy moment to get to share the dias with the great Kapil Dev ji. Many thanks to the Premier of Victoria.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor shares a flashback picture and asks, ‘The days of chiffon sarees and a smile. Do you remember the film ? Hint: it was a love triangle.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raageshwari/Instagram

Singer Raageshwari catches up with her good friend Farah Khan while visiting Mumbai. It’s something she just has to do each time she is in the city.

Praising Farah, the 45-year-old says, ‘Inspiration for today is my darling friend Farah. Everyone loves Farah Khan Kunder. It’s so true! Her face brings such cheer. Because she carries her mega success so lightly with her razor sharp sense of humour. She is also such a generous, thoughtful and delightful friend.

‘But beneath the powerful director and choreographer is an incredible mother. Her fabulous children are testimony.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover /Instagram

Giving us major fitness goals, father-to-be Karan Singh Grover shows off his well-toned physique in this post-workout photo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in a blue wraparound maxi as she explores Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

‘Felt cute, might delete later,’ says Sonal Chauhan, sharing her Monday morning selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta’s selfie with hubby Gene Goodenough has ‘love’ written all over it.