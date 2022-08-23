Kapil Sharma's Masti On The Ramp

Wherever he is, ace entertainer Kapil Sharma has just one mantra -- he wants to make people laugh.

So that's what the comedian, who turns showstopper for the Beti Fashion Show, does once again -- leaves the audience laughing as he strides down the ramp in his own unique style.

Here he is, in a bomber jacket, black pants heavily embroidered with gold and shiny shoes.



Is that the beginning of SRK's famous pose?

Everyone who is at the venue -- and that includes the models on the stage -- can't stop smiling.

Anu Ranjan -- whose NGO Beti hosts the show -- gets clicked with Kapil.

Joining Kapil on the ramp is actor Mohammad Nazim, who looks handsome in a black kurta-pajama set.

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj Shah in the popular television serial Anupamaa, ups the style quotient in shimmering all-black separates.

Peacocks flutter through Anushka Ranjan and hubby Aditya Seal's outfits.

Gulshan Grover, Pooja Batra, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni attend the show.

Also present are writer Rumi Jaffery, Shabana Azmi, Poonam Dhillon and Shashi Ranjan.