Another South Film BEATS Bollywood!

IMAGE: Nikhil Siddhartha in Karthikeya 2.

Yet another film from the south is making an impression at the box office on a pan-India level.

Karthikeya 2 seems to have arrived out of nowhere and is turning out to be the top performing film of the weekend, and that too, in its second week of release.

A Telugu film in the 'mystery adventure' genre, it stars young actors Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, who are not as well known across the country.

Again, it is the film, courtesy Director Chandoo Mondeti, which is working, and not the star system.

The Hindi version of the film started at a mere Rs 700,000 but on its seventh day, it earned Rs 2.46 crore (Rs 24.6 million).

The weekend collections have further totalled about Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million).

It is expected to go past the lifetime collections of films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Rs 15.59 crore/Rs 155.9 million), Attack - Part 1 (Rs 16.13 crore/Rs 161.3 million), Jersey (Rs 17.25 crore/Rs 172.5 million), Radhe Shyam (Hindi) (Rs 19.30 crore/Rs 193 million) and Badhaai Do (Rs 20.62 crore/Rs 206.2 million).

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu in Dobaaraa.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa would be content if it ends up with a lifetime of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 illion) because currently the collections are quite low at about Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million).

The start stood at mere Rs 7.2 million and while there was growth seen over the weekend, it wasn't phenomenal enough to make those associated with it breathe easy.

A sci-fi time travel thriller, it was always going to be a risky subject even during pre-pandemic since the very subject caters to a restricted audience.

Catering to urban audiences in key multiplexes in major cities, the Taapsee Pannu starrer does provide good entertainment to those who like this genre.

The collections of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan in their second week have come down heavily, after the extended first week stood at just Rs 50.58 crore (Rs 505.8 million) and Rs 38.72 crore (Rs 387.2 million) respectively.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha managed about Rs 4 crores (Rs 40 million) more while Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan brought in an additional revenue of about Rs 3.75 crore (Rs 37.5 million) over the second weekend.

One continues to hope for a really good success and this week's release Liger may bring that in.