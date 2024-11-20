Who's Aditi Mistry?

Aditi Mistry has entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant along with Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose.

She's sexy, she's fit and she's bold.

But just who is Aditi and what's she like in real life?

Namrata Thakker takes a look at her Instagram feed and finds out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mistry/Instagram

Born and brought up in Ahmedabad, Aditi is a model, fitness enthusiast and social media influencer with over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mistry/Instagram

The 24 year old often posts fitness-related videos and bold photographs on her Instagram feed which go viral in no time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mistry/Instagram

Aditi was rumoured to be dating actor and fitness entrepreneur Sahil Khan after their photographs went viral on social media. But neither of them have confirmed this.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mistry/Instagram

Fun times with her sister Divya Mistry.

Like Aditi, Divya is also popular on social media and usually posts content pertaining to fashion, travel and beauty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mistry/Instagram

Chilling in Goa with Divya and her sister's beau Ronit.

So how did Aditi start her social media journey?

Well, she struggled with weight loss initially and decided to document her journey on social media. Soon, she gained popularity and followers as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mistry/Instagram

Exploring the Havelock Island Beach Resort in the Andaman islands.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mistry/Instagram

Apart from being an influencer, Aditi recently launched an online art course and an app for fans who want a peek into her daily life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Mistry/Instagram

Known for her bold and glamorous avatar, we are sure Aditi will raise the temperature inside the BB house. But will she stay in the game for long? Let's wait and watch!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com