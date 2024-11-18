Guess Which Priyanka Chopra Movie This Is?

What's cooking between Suhana, Ananya, Shanaya and Navya?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shares a throwback behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film, Gunday.

'I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013 @ranveersingh @arjunkapoor @yrf,' she writes, referring to her film, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Is Zoya Akhtar making a female version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara?

Her picture of Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda sure raises hopes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari tries a new look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra's 'Studio day! Lekin yeh studios mein AC temperature kaun set karta hai #BlanketZindabad.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'I cheat every Sunday but only with my husband @jackkybhagnani,' informs Rakul Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor shares a painting of Goddess Laxmi and writes, 'When papa makes u pose like a student with your paintings so he can forward it to his friend groups and try to hype ur very basic art skills.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur makes memories in Phuket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra documents a good day at the gym.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela writes, 'Thank you for STYLE DIVA FOR THE YEAR. A heartfelt thank you to all my incredible fans #Urvashians worldwide for loving me, embracing me in every form, and showering me with endless love and support worldwide. Winning Style Diva of the Year is not just my achievement it's ours! Your unwavering encouragement inspires me to keep pushing boundaries and expressing myself through art and fashion. This recognition is a celebration of the connection we share. I'm truly blessed to have you all by my side on this journey. Love you all!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'It's not about the number of Days we Live in Paradise but about what We Become after we do,' says Hina Khan from the Maldives.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com