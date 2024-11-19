News
Like Jacqueline's Dance Moves?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 19, 2024 05:45 IST
Nushrratt is a patakha... Alaya shows off her vintage vibe... Raveena reads a script but someone is watching...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez has always been a good dancer, and she's only getting better!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha is an 'environment friendly Patakha.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit goes for gold.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'Throwback holiday dump while I plan my next holiday (Don't ask my why I've put this vintage filter on it, I just liked the vibeee),' says Alaya F.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar asks, 'My Sunday was full of things I love How was yours? @artmumbaiofficial Also wearing the cutest sweatshirt from @lovealotofficial.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon reads a script under her dog Alaska's watchful eye.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry explores Rome.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier holidays in Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Get up-close with Swastika Mukherjee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma wishes his 'hum safar' wife Ginni Chatrath on her birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma celebrate 10 years of marriage and he writes, 'Congratulations Mrs. @arpitakhansharma for successfully completing a decade of togetherness .. If I could I would have awarded you with the highest honour for handing my madness day in and day out. Happy Anniversary.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

