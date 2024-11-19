Like Jacqueline's Dance Moves?

Nushrratt is a patakha... Alaya shows off her vintage vibe... Raveena reads a script but someone is watching...
Jacqueline Fernandez has always been a good dancer, and she's only getting better!
Nushrratt Bharuccha is an 'environment friendly Patakha.'
Madhuri Dixit goes for gold.
'Throwback holiday dump while I plan my next holiday (Don't ask my why I've put this vintage filter on it, I just liked the vibeee),' says Alaya F.
Bhumi Pednekar asks, 'My Sunday was full of things I love How was yours? @artmumbaiofficial Also wearing the cutest sweatshirt from @lovealotofficial.'
Raveena Tandon reads a script under her dog Alaska's watchful eye.
Sophie Choudry explores Rome.
Priya Prakash Varrier holidays in Spain.
Get up-close with Swastika Mukherjee.
Kapil Sharma wishes his 'hum safar' wife Ginni Chatrath on her birthday.
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma celebrate 10 years of marriage and he writes, 'Congratulations Mrs. @arpitakhansharma for successfully completing a decade of togetherness .. If I could I would have awarded you with the highest honour for handing my madness day in and day out. Happy Anniversary.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com