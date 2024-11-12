Who's Kashish Kapoor?

Last week, two wild card contestants entered the Bigg Boss 18 house, but only one is making their presence felt.

Yes, it's Kashish Kapoor.

So just who is she? Namrata Thakker takes a look at her Instagram feed and finds out.

Hailing from Purnia in Bihar, Kashish is a social media influencer with over 800,000 followers on Instagram.

After completing her schooling in her hometown, Kapoor shifted to Delhi for her graduation from Amity University.

While at the university, Kashish participated in several beauty contests and started creating content for social media.

Looking gorgeous in black as she explores Dubai's nightlife.

After winning the title of Miss Fashion Icon in Bihar, Kashish made her way to the Times Fresh Face competition which eventually helped her in getting a stint on the popular reality show, MTV Splitsvilla.

Kashish gained popularity after showcasing her sassy personality on Splitsvilla and made it to the finale.

Nothing better than giving a bath to your fur buddy on a weekend.

Chilling with her college bestie Aroma Suri!

After Splitsvilla, Kashish was badly trolled as she chose money instead of going ahead and playing the finale round. However, host Sunny Leone came to her defence to shut down the trolls.

Holidaying in Mussoorie because it's winter!

Currently, Ms Kapoor is stirring things up inside the BB house and fans are loving her badass attitude. So will she go all the way to the finale? Chances are pretty bright!