Who's Yamini Malhotra?

After Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, three new faces have entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as wildcard contestants: Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry and Edin Rose.

Yamini, who is making a comeback on the small screen with Bigg Boss, called out Shilpa Shirodkar and Kashish for being fake in the game in her interviews.

While we can't wait to see her spice things up inside the BB house, many are wondering just who Yamini Malhotra is.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at her Instagram feed to find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yamini Malhotra/Instagram

Born and brought up in Delhi, Yamini is a dentist by profession and made her small screen debut with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yamini Malhotra/Instagram

She's a social media influencer with 1 million followers on Instagram. Her YouTube channel, Yamini Malhotra's World, has roughly 78,000 subscribers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yamini Malhotra/Instagram

Despite garnering praise for her performance, Yamini quit her debut hit show and her role was later played by Tanvi Thakkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yamini Malhotra/Instagram

Almost after three years, the dentist-turned-actress has made her comeback on television with Bigg Boss 18.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yamini Malhotra/Instagram

Before entering the world of acting, Yamini worked as a model and did several advertisements for brands like LG Mobile and Club Mahindra.

She has also featured in quite a few Punjabi music videos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yamini Malhotra/Instagram

In 2016, she made her big screen debut with the Punjabi film Main Teri Tu Mera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yamini Malhotra/Instagram

Known for her straightforward approach and being sassy, fans are definitely expecting fireworks from her inside the Bigg Boss house.

But will she make an impact? The coming days should tell.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yamini Malhotra/Instagram

Here's Yamini with her mommy dearest, Dr Veena Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yamini Malhotra/Instagram

Enjoying Dubai's night life.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com