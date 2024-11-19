Who's Yamini Malhotra?

After Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, three new faces have entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as wildcard contestants: Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry and Edin Rose.
Yamini, who is making a comeback on the small screen with Bigg Boss, called out Shilpa Shirodkar and Kashish for being fake in the game in her interviews.
While we can't wait to see her spice things up inside the BB house, many are wondering just who Yamini Malhotra is.
Namrata Thakker takes a look at her Instagram feed to find out.
Born and brought up in Delhi, Yamini is a dentist by profession and made her small screen debut with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
She's a social media influencer with 1 million followers on Instagram. Her YouTube channel, Yamini Malhotra's World, has roughly 78,000 subscribers.
Despite garnering praise for her performance, Yamini quit her debut hit show and her role was later played by Tanvi Thakkar.
Almost after three years, the dentist-turned-actress has made her comeback on television with Bigg Boss 18.
Before entering the world of acting, Yamini worked as a model and did several advertisements for brands like LG Mobile and Club Mahindra.
She has also featured in quite a few Punjabi music videos.
In 2016, she made her big screen debut with the Punjabi film Main Teri Tu Mera.
Known for her straightforward approach and being sassy, fans are definitely expecting fireworks from her inside the Bigg Boss house.
But will she make an impact? The coming days should tell.
Here's Yamini with her mommy dearest, Dr Veena Malhotra.
Enjoying Dubai's night life.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com