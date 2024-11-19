The Man Who Upset Salman On Bigg Boss 18

IMAGE: Ashneer Grover with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18.

Salman Khan lashed out at former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar episode about a meeting they had had in the past.

'The meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there. I saw what you said. You gave an impression that you fooled me,' Salman had said.

When Ashneer clarified and later apologised, Salman added, 'The way you are talking, you did not have the same attitude in that video. I do not feel bad about anything but it is not right to give a wrong impression about anyone. You should be careful about how you present yourself.'

After the episode, Grover posted a picture from the show and wrote that the episode must have had 'great viewership'.

'I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP/viewership. BTW all of statements below are true,' Grover wrote.

'Salman is a great host & actor. Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss. I've always praised Salman for his sense of self and business -- not a single thing demeaning said for him ever.'

IMAGE: Ashneer Grover with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashneer Grover/X

'I met Salman in May 2019 for 3 hours at JW Marriott Juhu to discuss the brand collaboration. It's okay if he doesn't remember me -- I wasn't a public figure then, and he meets so many people,' he wrote.

He added that he received an invite to the Bigg Boss show and thanked Salman in his post, saying, 'Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan Keep rocking!'

Salman Khan became the brand ambassador for BharatPe in 2019 during Ashneer Grover's leadership at the company.

On Vaghera Vaghera's podcast last year, Grover had alleged that he had negotiated Salman's fee down from Rs 7.5 crore (Rs 75 million) to Rs 4.5 crore (Rs 45 million).

He also mentioned that Salman's team had refused him a photograph with the actor at the time.