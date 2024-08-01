Who Will Win Bigg Boss OTT 3? PREDICT!

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has been a roller coaster ride, filled with high-voltage drama and entertainment.

As the show inches towards its grand finale on August 2, finalists Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Naezy, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao have their eyes set on the prize.

Surprisingly, Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik have been reportedly eliminated just days before the finale.

Who will win the show this season and take home the prize money of Rs 25 lakh? Mohnish Singh asks YOU to predict!

Sana Makbul

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Makbul/Instagram

Known for television shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and her participation in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sana has used her charm to deal with the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house.

She has lost her cool multiple times, especially with Ranbir Shorey, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik.

Her statement that she would go in depression if she fails to win the show exposed her self-centeredness.

She often became the target of house politics but thanks to her popularity and strong gameplay, she is a top contender for the title.

Ranvir Shorey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranvir Shorey/Instagram

Ranvir, known for films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Bheja Fry and Singh Is Kinng, has brought a mature perspective and a strategic mind to the game.

In a show that thrives on drama, he has engaged in many heated arguments with housemates Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey.

During a recent task, he showed his middle finger to Sana for her remarks about his son and his dating life. He also called her names on multiple occasions.

Ranvir has a good chance of winning the season if viewers appreciate a more mature and strategic approach.

Naezy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naezy/Instagram

Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, is a pioneering rapper, known for his raw and impactful lyrics.

Naezy's street-smart attitude and his ability to articulate his thoughts clearly make him a standout personality.

His rapping skills added a unique flavour to the show.

But his nonchalance and laziness when it came to participating in tasks could work against him in the final voting.

Kritika Malik

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Malik/Instagram

A popular social media influencer and fitness enthusiast, Kritika garnered a large following through her engaging content and motivational fitness posts.

She entered the house with husband Armaan Malik and his first wife Payal Malik, setting the stage for heated debates on polygamy both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

Her positive energy and fitness-oriented lifestyle brought a refreshing vibe to the house but the audience could hardly see her athleticism in various physical and mental challenges posed by Bigg Boss.

She did form some strong alliances in the house, which could translate into votes.

Still, compared to others, she has had relatively less screen time and participation, which might affect her popularity with the audience.

Sai Ketan Rao

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Ketan Rao/Instagram

Sai is best known for his role in the television series Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

He entered the house with considerable promise but did not contribute much to the show.

His quiet demeanour made it difficult for him to stand out and he was often overshadowed by more vocal contestants.

His approach was more measured and less confrontational, which, while admirable, did not create the same level of intrigue or engagement as the actions of fellow housemates like Armaan Malik, Ranbir Shorey and Sana Makbul.

It seems it was nothing but his strong fan base from his acting career which supported him passionately and brought him this far on the show.

Who Will Win Bigg Boss OTT Season 3? Predict!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com