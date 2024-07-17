Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey's 5 Revelations

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranvir Shorey/Instagram

Ranvir Shorey is among the strong contenders for the title of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

His no-nonsense attitude and dry sarcasm may have ruffled a few feathers but the fans love his raw personality on screen.

The actor has used the platform to make a few revelations about his personal life. Namrata Thakker lists them out.

From Earning Six-Figure Salary to Going Broke

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranvir Shorey/Instagram

Ranvir was only 21 when he started his career by directing and producing non-fiction shows. He then switched to VJ-ing.

He revealed on the show, 'I started VJ-ing for a big entertainment channel. Things became tough when I was forced to quit my job due to a management change in the early 2000s. Suddenly, I went from earning a six-figure salary a month to nothing. My brothers lent me money to make ends meet.'

Losing his mother

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranvir Shorey/Instagram

Taking about his mother's demise, Ranvir shared, 'In 2002, when I was shooting for Lakshya in Ladakh, I got a call from home informing me that my mother wasn't well.

'However, I couldn't leave the set as the shoot was still going on. Fortunately, when I returned to Bombay, she was okay and discharged from hospital. But a few days later, she passed away at home. It remains the biggest trauma of my life.

'Also, the difficult part was informing my brothers in the US over a call.'

Biggest scandal of his life

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranvir Shorey/Instagram

Without taking any names, the 51 year old opened up about his breakup with actress Pooja Bhatt and told co-contestant Deepak Chaurasia, 'I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress.

'As I was unable to cope, my brother asked me to come to the US with him for a while. I pursued a six-month acting course in the US and borrowed money from my brother. After returning from the US, I started shooting for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005.

'At that time, two of my long-shelved films were greenlit for release and hit theatres back-to-back within a week.

'My work was loved by the audience and after those films, I finally felt my life was steady as an actor and that I had arrived.'

Co-parenting with Konkona SenSharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranvir Shorey/Instagram

In 2010, Ranvir married Konkona SenSharma after dating her for three years.

They welcomed their son in 2011 but sadly, parted ways in 2015. In 2020, their divorce came through.

Talking about co-parenting with his ex, Ranvir revealed, 'Ghar par toh akela main he hoon, matlab mera beta aadha time mere saath hota hai, aadha time apni maa ke saath. Matlab bacche ke liye joh hota hai utna he (I am by myself at home, where my son stays with me half the time, half the time with his mother).'

As for his equation with Konkona, Ranvir said he meets her only because of their 13-year-old son.

He also said he isn't looking for a romantic relationship now, as he is content with his work.

Being out of work

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranvir Shorey/Instagram

On the very first night in the Bigg Boss house, Ranvir admitted to being out of work while chatting with fellow participant Shivani Kumari.

'I am an actor. I did my first film in 1999. If I had work, why would I be here today? It's great for you guys now with new technology -- you can create your own work and earn. But we are from the old generation,' he had said.