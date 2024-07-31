'I Wanted To Slap Armaan Back'

'How can he justify marrying two women?'

Social media influencer Vishal Pandey faced an unexpected eviction from Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

One of the most explosive moments of the season was his altercation with housemate Armaan Malik, who slapped Vishal for commenting on Armaan's wife Kritika.

In an exclusive tell-all, the 26-year-old tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, "I had decided to slap him and get out of the show."

How does it feel to be evicted just a week before the grand finale?

I am extremely disappointed.

I felt my time was just about to begin on the show.

I was set to come into my own in the finale week because I had certain strategies in mind.

Was it surprising for you to hear your name announced for eviction right after Shivani Kumari because nobody expected a double eviction?

Yes, of course. First Shivani went home, and after a few tasks, it was my turn.

As you said, nobody knew it was going to be a double eviction.

Moreover, when Bigg Boss announced that one more contestant would go home, I thought it would be among the remaining participants.

I had no idea that Bigg Boss would choose between Lovekesh and me.

The incident with Armaan Malik slapping you was a major talking point this season. Do you feel disappointed that most of your fellow housemates left you in the lurch when you needed them the most?

Yes, there is disappointment.

I kept telling everyone that I did not pass any lewd comment against Kritika but nobody believed me.

How did you feel immediately after the slap?

I wanted to slap him back but Sai Ketan Rao held me so tightly that I could not.

Otherwise, I would have showed him what I was capable of.

I had decided to slap him and get out of the show.

Many celebrities extended their support to you when that incident happened. Did you expect that?

No. When my parents came on the Weekend Ka Vaar, I thought that things would be under control.

I had no idea the whole thing had been blown out of proportion outside.

I thought 50 percent people would support me and the rest would criticise me.

I am grateful that so many people were on my side, including some celebrities.

Will that incident stop you from praising a woman on any platform?

Never.

Armaan Malik entered the show with his two wives. What are your thoughts on polygamy?

It is totally wrong.

I am a one-woman man.

Sana Makbul once asked him if he would accept his first wife Payal Malik if she had married another man while still being married to him, and he said no.

Then how can he justify marrying two women?

Do you think Lovekesh Kataria failed to live up to your expectations of friendship?

There was one incident when he did fail, and it hurt my heart.

If we keep that particular incident aside, he has been my side all along.

I cannot end our friendship for one incident.

Ranvir Shorey did not like you for some reason.

Even I could never understand why.

Armaan Malik did not like me either but he had reasons. Though most of things that he does in the house are for content.

When it comes to Ranvir, I always tried to resolve issues with him but he had a set picture of me in his head that he did not want to change.

Do you have any regrets?

I have only one regret and that is that I am out of the house just ahead of the grand finale.

Now that your Bigg Boss journey has ended, what are your plans?

I want to focus on acting opportunities. That has been a dream.

I want to portray a wide variety of characters.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are my inspirations.

My biggest dream is to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali hero.

Who do you think deserves to win Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Lovekesh Kataria or Sana Makul.

How would you describe the following contestants in one word?

Naezy: Lazy.

Sana Makbul: Sharp.

Lovekesh Kataria: Humorous.

Armaan Malik: Evil.

Kritika Malik: Senseless.

Sai Ketan Rao: Dumb.

Ranvir Shorey: Chalaak lomdi (Clever fox).