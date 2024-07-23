'Armaan, Kritika Malik Crossed All Limits'

'Bigg Boss is no more a family show.'

IMAGE: Armaan Malik with wife Kritika Malik. Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

A Shiv Sena legislator has demanded that the telecast of the reality show Bigg Boss be stopped, claiming that a recent episode had obscene content.

Manisha Kayande, who is also the spokesperson of the ruling Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and made the demand.

IMAGE: Armaan Malik and his wife Kritika allegedly got intimate under the covers on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

'Even kids watch the show and it impacts them,' Kayande said.

The show should be stopped and a case be filed under cyber crime laws against the show producers and CEO of the company that airs it, Kayande said.

'Bigg Boss is no more a family show. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik crossed all the limits,' she said.

Her demand for a ban on the show came amidst some viewers interpreting the footage as an intimate moment between Armaan and Kritika. But there are also claims that the second part of the viral video clip might be edited content spliced from the international version of the show, Big Brother.