Who Should Play Vin Diesel's Sister?

Who Should Play Vin Diesel's Sister?

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 27, 2024 11:50 IST
IMAGE: DJ Caruso, Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone in India. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vin Diesel/Instagram

Vin Diesel refreshed our memories of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, where he worked opposite our own Deepika Padukone, by posting a picture of the time he visited India to promote the 2017 film.

 

But the Hollywood actor wants some suggestions.

'When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled. This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso... While we are currently juggling the order of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the Pacifier bracket. She cried... I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional.'

Vin is currently ready with his films like 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em, Mattel's follow up to Barbie... Universal's Kojak, Witch Hunter, Riddick4 and, of course, the finale to Fast are all fighting for position. Blessed.'

He wants suggestions from his fans, 'If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister... she suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think?'

Would Deepika be a good choice?

Do send in your suggestions in the message board below.

REDIFF MOVIES
