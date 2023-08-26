News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Is Vin Diesel Grateful To Deepika?

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 26, 2023 11:49 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vin Diesel/Instagram

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Deepika Padukone, his co-star in xXx: Return of Xander Cage in an autorickshaw and thanked her for bringing him to India.

'So grateful and blessed, to have traveled to so many wonderful countries, like India... and to experience their beautiful cultures... a lucky kid from New York. Haha. All love, Always,' Vin captions it.

 

The picture is from the time Vin Diesel visited Mumbai to promote his film and had said, 'It is such a blessing that Deepika is in my life.'

xXx: Return of Xander Cage -- the third and last installment in the xXx series -- released in 2017.

REDIFF MOVIES
