Who Is This Girl With Varun?

Alaya is a 'brat'... Plabita needs some sunshine... Vijay gets the blues...
Varun Dhawan welcomes his niece Anjini Dhawan into the movies.
Anjini is the daughter of Varun's cousin Siddharth Dhawan, who is the son of David Dhawan's brother, Anil Dhawan.
Anjini will be seen in the film, Binny And Family, which is up for release on September 20.
Sonakshi Sinha settles down with Huma Qureshi's book, and shows us how she cleans her beautiful home.
'Let your dreams be your wings,' says Genelia D'Souza.
Kritika Kamra makes black look super hot.
Alaya F defines herself as 'a little demure, a little brat'.
'Some days, all I need is some sunshine, some music, and a walk around the city,' says Plabita Borthakur.
Ayushmann Khurrana with the Youth Icon of the Year award that he received from FICCI.
Vjay Deverakonda gets the weekend blues.
Jasmin Bhasin promotes her Punjabi film, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di.
Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter Ayra turns four, and the proud mum shares a happy picture: 'Happy birthday my pride AYRA.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com