Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Is This Girl With Varun?

Who Is This Girl With Varun?

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 02, 2024 18:02 IST
Alaya is a 'brat'... Plabita needs some sunshine... Vijay gets the blues...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan welcomes his niece Anjini Dhawan into the movies.

Anjini is the daughter of Varun's cousin Siddharth Dhawan, who is the son of David Dhawan's brother, Anil Dhawan.

Anjini will be seen in the film, Binny And Family, which is up for release on September 20.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha settles down with Huma Qureshi's book, and shows us how she cleans her beautiful home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'Souza/Instagram

'Let your dreams be your wings,' says Genelia D'Souza.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra makes black look super hot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F defines herself as 'a little demure, a little brat'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

'Some days, all I need is some sunshine, some music, and a walk around the city,' says Plabita Borthakur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana with the Youth Icon of the Year award that he received from FICCI.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vjay Deverakonda gets the weekend blues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin promotes her Punjabi film, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter Ayra turns four, and the proud mum shares a happy picture: 'Happy birthday my pride AYRA.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

