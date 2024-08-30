'There Is A Fear Of Disappearing'

'God can you get work, but once you get it, you have to do it with honesty and put your 100 percent into it.'

IMAGE: Pavan Malhotra in Fouja.

Pavan Malhotra is the kind of actor our star-system discourages and decimates out of fear of being outshone.

Saeed Mirza gave Pavan his first full-fledged main lead in Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro. Before that, Pavan gained popularity through the television serial Nukkad, where his character Hari was a hit.

Salim Langde required months of preparation. Pavan had to walk, talk and behave a like young Muslim from Dongri (south Mumbai), who reforms from ruffian to responsible after he gets to know about the plight of Muslims during a communal riot.

To add to the character's woes, Salim had a limp in his walk, and Pavan totally nailed it.

Bagh Bahadur (1989) was Pavan's toughest role to date. He played a cityslicker with a normal life, who heads home to his village every year to play a tiger on stage.

He convinced Director Buddhadeb Dasgupta that only he, Pavan, could portray the tiger-man. And he was a masterclass.

As he wins a National Award for Best Supporting Actor for the Haryanvi film Fouja, Pavan tells Subhash K Jha, "In the profession I am, you keep working -- as long as your hands and legs are working, as long as you are getting work, as long as someone is showing faith in you and you get good roles..."

Congratulations on your richly deserved National Award for Fouja.

Yes, this National Award is the second one.

Both Salim Langda Pe Mat Ro and Bagh Bahadur got National Awards for Best Film. I was in every scene but I didn't win.

In 1988, I finally got it for Gautam Ghosh's Fakir.

A National Award is a great honour.

Even last time, I was very, very happy and thankful to God that my work is recognised.

IMAGE: Vikram Gokhale, Surekha Sikri and Pavan Malhotra in Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro.

You started your career with Nukkad in 1986. How do you view your journey so far?

If I look back, there are two kinds of thoughts.

One, I thank God from time to time that I did good work. Nukkad happened, then the film Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro...

I have also been a production manager and I only had this in mind that I was doing it so that I get a decent work as an actor.

Because of Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro and Bagh Bahadur, more work kept coming.

I got the British film Brothers in Trouble, Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday,, Amit Rai's Road to Sangam...

I did not know these directors. Everyone came forward because of Salim Langde and Bagh Bahadur.

These two films brought me in the bracket of the hero, which is very important, as people start seeing you that way and believing that you can deliver in the main role.

IMAGE: Pavan Malhotra in Bagh Bahadur.

I feel success and recognition have not come in enough measures for you.

I agree. Things kept happening but after a lot of gaps.

Like once, I remember during Black Friday, a director met me, and he was sad: 'Pawanji, you are amazing, you disappear and then come back with the same power.'

God has blessed me, otherwise with such long gaps, there is a fear of disappearing. But I kept getting something or the other.

At first, everyone used to talk about the underworld and how well I do it.

Then they started saying that he does Punjabi very well too.

Are you satisfied with the recognition that has come to you?

It's a mixed feeling.

I always say that this is like flowing water, so desires are always there. In the profession I am, you keep working -- as long as your hands and legs are working, as long as you are getting work, as long as someone is showing faith in you and you get good roles...

I am thankful that such a body of work has been created and there are retrospectives of my work.

In fact, I had never thought that someone would do my retrospective.

Things have been good, I cannot complain.

But if I want, I can keep getting good work.

Amitabh Bachchan is a very big example. You should keep doing your work diligently.

IMAGE: Pavan Malhotra with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganjh.

So no complaints?

I can't complain.

I am living a much better life than lots of people in this country and in the world.

God can you get work, but once you get it, you have to do it with honesty and put your 100 percent into it.

Even now, people offer a role of 'two scenes, three scenes, two days' work, and you know it's a very big film, so do you refuse?

That's how life has been.

I have tried to stay honest to my work.

Some people have supported me, like Rakeysh Mehra. I got a lot of recognition for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. So I always say that God has been very kind.

What attracted you to the role in Fouja?

The subject is very close to my heart.

It's about joining the army; I feel we have to respect soldiers.

For more than 75 years, the kind of discipline they have is very inspiring.