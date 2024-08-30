Now, Watch Munjya At Home

Enchanted rings, talking teddy bears and arranged marriages of the phony kind, hijack horror and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some interesting options to choose from.

Munjya

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A wicked adolescent's spirit latches on to his unsuspecting descendant following a trip to their native village ensuing in all kinds of horrific adventures in the folklore inspired runaway success of 2024.

Abigail

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Ballerina meets vampire in this wild concoction as all hell breaks loose when the daughter of an all-powerful underworld kingpin is locked up by a bunch of kidnappers in an isolated mansion only to realise they are the ones in danger.

No Gain No Love

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

One's benefit and another's benevolence compels a good looking duo to get into a phony marriage but neither anticipating a real romance around the corner.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

After an opulent first season, inspired by J R R Tolkien's books, Amazon's most ambitious and expensive project returns to Middle Earth and unveil antagonist Sauron's rise and the forging of the rings of power.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Based on the IC-814 hijack crisis of 1999, Anubhav Sinha's six-part series is an attempt to get an up, close and gritty look into what is described as the 'longest hijack in the history of Indian aviation.'

Cadets

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Set in 1998, close on the heels of the Kargil war, a bunch of young trainees in the armed services learn combat skills as well as come of age.

Chilli Chicken

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Immigrants from the north east working at a modest eatery owner aspiring for better in Bangalore oscillate between survival and disillusionment.

Adam Sandler Says I Love You

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Adam Sandler's comic prowess and, occasionally, odd sentiment combine for his first standup special in six years.

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story Of The Once And Future Heavyweight Champion Of The World

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

As the title says, the biopic centred on Olympic Gold medallist and boxing champion chronicles Foreman's rags to riches story and stunning comeback in the ring.

Murshid

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

An old rival's threat endangering his son's life coerces a former mafia boss out of retirement in the Kay Kay Menon-Zakir Hussain led gangster face-off.

Kaos

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Greek mythology gets the modern-day treatment in Jeff Goldblum's jittery Zeus while three humans realise their connection and conspiracies involving the crazy, corrupt Gods.

Buddy

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A remake of the Tamil action fantasy Teddy, Buddy revolves around an air traffic controller's soul entering a teddy bear and how the pilot she befriends helps in recovering her body.

Land of Bad

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth flex their action chops in this Hollywood military masala wherein a Delta Force special ops mission gone bust leaves a drone pilot to do all the rescuing.

The Killer

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

In this gender-flipped remake of John Woo's 1989 actioner of the same name, a slick assassin's moral compass gets her in trouble with her boss, collaborators and cops. Did you know Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty's 1994 potboiler Hum Hain Bemisaal is a shoddy rip-off of Woo's original?

Terminator Zero

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Set in 1990s Japan, the eight-part animation set in the Terminator universe chronicles the familiar story of an AI scientist relentlessly pursued by a deadly cyborg and the soldier from the future sent to protect him.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez's obsession with true crime continues in the fourth season of the hugely popular show.