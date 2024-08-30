Now, Watch Munjya At Home

Enchanted rings, talking teddy bears and arranged marriages of the phony kind, hijack horror and more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some interesting options to choose from.
Munjya
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
A wicked adolescent's spirit latches on to his unsuspecting descendant following a trip to their native village ensuing in all kinds of horrific adventures in the folklore inspired runaway success of 2024.
Abigail
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Ballerina meets vampire in this wild concoction as all hell breaks loose when the daughter of an all-powerful underworld kingpin is locked up by a bunch of kidnappers in an isolated mansion only to realise they are the ones in danger.
No Gain No Love
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
One's benefit and another's benevolence compels a good looking duo to get into a phony marriage but neither anticipating a real romance around the corner.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
After an opulent first season, inspired by J R R Tolkien's books, Amazon's most ambitious and expensive project returns to Middle Earth and unveil antagonist Sauron's rise and the forging of the rings of power.
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Based on the IC-814 hijack crisis of 1999, Anubhav Sinha's six-part series is an attempt to get an up, close and gritty look into what is described as the 'longest hijack in the history of Indian aviation.'
Cadets
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi
Set in 1998, close on the heels of the Kargil war, a bunch of young trainees in the armed services learn combat skills as well as come of age.
Chilli Chicken
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)
Immigrants from the north east working at a modest eatery owner aspiring for better in Bangalore oscillate between survival and disillusionment.
Adam Sandler Says I Love You
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Adam Sandler's comic prowess and, occasionally, odd sentiment combine for his first standup special in six years.
Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story Of The Once And Future Heavyweight Champion Of The World
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: English
As the title says, the biopic centred on Olympic Gold medallist and boxing champion chronicles Foreman's rags to riches story and stunning comeback in the ring.
Murshid
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
An old rival's threat endangering his son's life coerces a former mafia boss out of retirement in the Kay Kay Menon-Zakir Hussain led gangster face-off.
Kaos
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Greek mythology gets the modern-day treatment in Jeff Goldblum's jittery Zeus while three humans realise their connection and conspiracies involving the crazy, corrupt Gods.
Buddy
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A remake of the Tamil action fantasy Teddy, Buddy revolves around an air traffic controller's soul entering a teddy bear and how the pilot she befriends helps in recovering her body.
Land of Bad
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth flex their action chops in this Hollywood military masala wherein a Delta Force special ops mission gone bust leaves a drone pilot to do all the rescuing.
The Killer
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
In this gender-flipped remake of John Woo's 1989 actioner of the same name, a slick assassin's moral compass gets her in trouble with her boss, collaborators and cops. Did you know Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty's 1994 potboiler Hum Hain Bemisaal is a shoddy rip-off of Woo's original?
Terminator Zero
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Set in 1990s Japan, the eight-part animation set in the Terminator universe chronicles the familiar story of an AI scientist relentlessly pursued by a deadly cyborg and the soldier from the future sent to protect him.
Only Murders in the Building Season 4
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez's obsession with true crime continues in the fourth season of the hugely popular show.