Yudhra Trailer: Siddhant in Carnage Mode

Will Yudhra spin the formula and bring something new to this already trite genre, wonders Mayur Sanap.

Looks like Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to bid goodbye to his boy-next-door image with Yudhra that shows his tough side in a stylised actioner.

Director Ravi Udyawar, who previously helmed Sridevi's Mom, takes on the action genre and his no-holds-barred approach to the material is visible in the first glimpse of Yudhra.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer is a peek into its revenge-driven story and gore-splattered action.

It opens with Siddhant's weighty voice-over that hints parallels with the Mahabharat mythology.

'Abhimanyu ne maa ke pet se Chakravyuh me ghusne ka raasta toh sikh liya par kabhi Chakravyuh bhed nahi paaya (Abhimanyu learned in his mother's womb how to enter the Chakravyuh but not to escape it),' he says.

The action mayhem begins with Siddhant as the rage-filled, homicidal Yudhra brutally killing a man. The voice-over continues, 'You thought I was Abhimanyu, but I am his father Arjun.'

Several other characters are introduced: Ram Kapoor as a mentor-like figure who says Yudhra has anger issues.

Malavika Mohanan as Yudhra's love interest who implores to control his temper for her.

Raj Arjun makes an appearance as a drug lord in an almost unrecognisable makeover.

As the film's villain, Raghav Juyal goes head-on against Yudhra, instantly reminding us of his baddie from Kill.

There is enough going on here, be it drama, dance, romance, and Siddhant's action hero swag.

The action set-pieces look sleek and the peppy music adds to the appeal.

The actor, too, shows blazing intensity as this angry young man and it's interesting to see him display his versatility in this space.

But for all its testosterone and bravado, Yudhra feels oddly familiar.

That's probably because of an overkill of action content recently, including on OTT.

Will Yudhra spin the formula and bring something new to this already trite genre?

We will have the answer when it opens in cinemas on September 20.