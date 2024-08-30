News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Is This Actress?

Who Is This Actress?

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 30, 2024 09:30 IST
What Sobhita is reading... Hansika cleans her home... Pooja is in awe...

Can you guess who this actress is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

While the world watches Javed Akhtar's story with his erstwhile partner Salim Khan unfold on screen, Sobhita Dhulipala prefers to read his books, Taking Life and In Other Words.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani gets to work at home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

'And I watched in awe as the sky put on a good show, bursting into a million color,' says Pooja Hegde from Los Angeles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal meets Kareena Kapoor at an event and makes sure to take a selfie.

She writes, 'What a blast to finally meet my favourite -- Geet, Poo, Mahi, Chameli!! The absolutely fabulous.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is a beach baby.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi had 'the kind of evening that makes you fall in love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Like Urmila Matondkar's statement jewellery?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is 'celebrating the opening of Jamavar, a fine dining Indian restaurant in Dubai, with my dearest friend Samyukta. Feeling like a garden in bloom in this stunning floral dress, surrounded by love and laughter. Grateful for moments like these where friendship food and fashion intertwine so beautifully, in the elegant ambiance of Jamavar.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor rocks her casual look...

 

* That's Mrunal Thakur enjoying her ice-cream on a cheat day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

