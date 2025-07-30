Who Is This Actress?

Guess who is holidaying in France?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Folks, that's Kriti Sanon, who is holidaying with her younger sister Nupur at St Tropez in France.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

It's a special vacation for Kriti, as she was celebrating her 35th birthday on July 27.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

'Surrounded by water, love and blessings.. Thank you everyone for the wishes.. P.S. birthday isn't over till the month ends,' Kriti writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti and Nupur share a close bond.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The spectacular view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Making memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

And getting a lot of love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The birthday glow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti pens her thoughts:

'Salty hair

Rainbow on my heart

Flowing with the waves

Sunsets like in a Postcard.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff