HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Who Is This Actress?

Who Is This Actress?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 30, 2025 15:19 IST

x

Guess who is holidaying in France?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Folks, that's Kriti Sanon, who is holidaying with her younger sister Nupur at St Tropez in France.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

It's a special vacation for Kriti, as she was celebrating her 35th birthday on July 27.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

'Surrounded by water, love and blessings.. Thank you everyone for the wishes.. P.S. birthday isn't over till the month ends,' Kriti writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti and Nupur share a close bond.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The spectacular view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Making memories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

And getting a lot of love.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The birthday glow.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti pens her thoughts:

'Salty hair
Rainbow on my heart
Flowing with the waves
Sunsets like in a Postcard.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sharvari's Happiness On A Plate
Sharvari's Happiness On A Plate
What's Ananya Doing At The Taj?
What's Ananya Doing At The Taj?
Saiyaara Inspires More Romance In August
Saiyaara Inspires More Romance In August
Read This Smriti Irani Interview?
Read This Smriti Irani Interview?
9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT
9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Smoke The Most

webstory image 2

Recipe: Masaledaar Akkha Masoor

webstory image 3

Top 10 Hot Job Destinations In India

VIDEOS

'India is my friend, trade deal not final yet': Trump1:23

'India is my friend, trade deal not final yet': Trump

Watch: This is how Sambit Patra started his speech in LS1:12

Watch: This is how Sambit Patra started his speech in LS

Anurag Thakur reads Indira letters to Nixon during 1971 war3:53

Anurag Thakur reads Indira letters to Nixon during 1971 war

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD