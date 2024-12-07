Who Is This Actress?

Disha goes glam... Athiya flaunts her bag... Kriti De-cembers...

Guess who this actress is?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

The answer is Tabu! The actor shares a picture from work, clicked by her hairstylist Hiral Bhatia, and writes, 'Kahin bhi..kabhi bhi @bbhiral and her click skills.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani goes glam...again!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty flaunts her Gucci.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda says, 'De-cember. De-clutter. De-tach. De-lete. De-stress.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan takes a break in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput/Instagram

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's 'long walks that lead to large appetites and cosy evenings.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'Fly me to the moon,' begs Karisma Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna poses for a photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin shares a picture from her holiday in the Maldives and writes, 'Thank you, Ritz Carlton Maldives, for an unforgettable getaway! From the serene beauty and tranquil privacy to the exceptional hospitality and personalized experiences, every moment was truly special. This is, without a doubt, the best place to create lasting memories.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Archana Puran Singh/Instagram

Archana Puran Singh shares picture with Rekha from the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show and writes, 'When I saw Rekhaji's Sawan Bhadon, I was a kid living in a small town with hardly a hope of ever visiting Bombay... and definitely no hope of ever meeting her personally !!

'Then years later I worked with her in Ladai where she called me to her makeup room and advised me on makeup and how to put on fake eyelashes, a trend she was credited with having started in Bollywood.

'I have memories of us in a Filmcity lawn chatting about this and that, and when I questioned her about who this 'he' she was referring to was, she countered with a 'you don't know who HE is'?

'She is warm, she is irrepressible, she is a living legend, and it has been an absolute delight to know her and meet her each time!! Dreams do come true for small kids from small hometowns.

'Thank you, Rekhaji, for rocking the episode that night. Shall never forget the iconic live performance with @krushna30 that night!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com